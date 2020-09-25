1 dies at Region hospital after car strikes pedestrian, coroner says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAUK VILLAGE — An unidentified person was injured in a crash involving a car and a pedestrian and later died at a Northwest Indiana hospital Thursday evening, officials said.

That person, identified only as a female, was pronounced dead due to blunt force trauma about 8:30 p.m. Thursday Franciscan Health Dyer, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

Her death was ruled accidental.

Sauk Village fire department and EMS responded earlier to the scene of the crash, at U.S. 30 and Torrence Avenue, the coroner's office said.

Fire officials did not immediately release details on the crash, citing an ongoing investigation.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

