2 women shot from outside home as they were watching TV, police say

GARY — Two women wounded by gunfire told police they were watching television at someone's home when shots were fired from outside, police said.

The women, a 36-year-old from Crown Point and a 32-year-old from Gary, were both in stable condition as of early Tuesday, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police responded about 8 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Noble Street, where the two women had been shot. The 36-year-old was struck in the arm, and the 32-year-old was shot in the leg, Westerfield said.

Both women told officers they were watching football for about forty minutes before shots were unexpectedly fired through the walls. Neither reported seeing a suspect, Westerfield said.

The women were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

