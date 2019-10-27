VALPARAISO — A long-time concert goer at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso, Dick Brychell has enjoyed listening to the sounds of visiting musicians fill the historic auditorium.
It wasn’t until he heard one performer, however, that his life changed.
The words and music of singer-songwriter Willie Nile spoke to Brychell, so much so that his wife, Susan, would often say it was the only time she could recall her very conservative husband singing and dancing to a performance.
“I loved his music so much that after one of the concerts, I told some friends that when I die, I hope I hear Willie Nile playing when I enter the pearly gates,” Dick recalled.
When Susan discovered Nile would once again return to the Memorial Opera House for a performance this month, she knew she had to do something that would make her husband’s dream to meet Nile come true.
But this wouldn’t be just any request.
Time was of the essence.
Dick, 69, who has been a pharmacist in Valparaiso for 47 years, has ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
Recently given the prognosis of an estimated six weeks to live, Dick has lost complete use of his arms and much of his legs. His breathing and swallowing problems are becoming more apparent as well, his wife said. There is no treatment or cure for ALS.
Susan immediately reached out to her friends Larry Hitz and Rob Harkel to see if Nile could swing by the Brychell’s home when Nile was in town for a concert at the Memorial Opera House. Harkel, who produces four to five shows a year at the venue and is friends with Nile, reached out to the musician.
Nile said “yes” within five minutes of the invite.
For the singer, who has performed with music greats like Bruce Springsteen, Bono and The Who, it was about much more than meeting a fan.
Nile is an advocate for research and awareness of ALS, a condition diagnosed in more than 5,600 people per year. The average life expectancy of someone who has ALS is two to five years from the point of diagnosis.
“I’ve been a part of an organization out of Asbury Park, New Jersey, called Light of Day the past 19 years and we’ve been doing concerts every year in a number of cities to raise money for Parkinson’s and ALS research,” Nile said. “We’ve raised over $5 million for research over the years.”
Springsteen has joined him more than a dozen times for performances at the foundation’s fundraising event.
“My mother always said it’s better to give than to receive, and although I’d often tease her about it, she knew I was just kidding,” Nile said. “She was absolutely right. It is far better to give than to receive, and if my coming by to say hello to Dick would lift his spirits and help him in any way, then count me in.”
What Nile didn’t realize at the time of accepting the invitation, however, was how much it would move him as well.
“I had no idea he was even coming,” Dick Brychell recalled of the Oct. 19 visit. “My wife told me I had a visitor coming. She wouldn’t tell me who it was, but she told me I would recognize him.”
Nile walked into the Brychell’s home and as he turned the corner, Dick immediately became overcome with emotion.
“When I walked in, Dick was sitting in his chair and when he looked up to see me, he just said my name and put his head down and started to cry,” Nile said. “It was so deep and touching that I just gave him a big hug and got on my knee to be close to him.”
“He walked right over to me and knelt down and touched my hand and shoulders,” Dick said. “We talked for over 45 minutes about his music, our families, how he loves Valparaiso, and he brought his newest album and signed it for me at the house.”
Though it was their first meeting, their connection felt as though it had been established long before.
“We talked and talked like old friends, both growing up in large families with eight siblings each,” Dick said.
At one point during the visit, Dick told Nile that he had thought Nile would be there to meet him when he gets to heaven.
“I said, “Whoa, whoa, not yet. Hopefully I’ll get there someday, but not yet,” Nile said. “We all laughed heartily. It was so good to see him smiling and laughing.”
Nile, however, offered to take Dick up on his proposal, should Nile meet his demise.
“I said that just in case I do happen to drop dead on stage tonight, then I certainly will be there to meet him at the gate,” he said. “But if I’m not there, then I asked that he be there to meet me if I’m lucky enough to make it to heaven’s gate.”
For Nile, the visit will always resonate.
“That it turned out to be such a meaningful visit with the Brychells is a blessing indeed for me,” he said. “I’m so grateful to Susan for extending the invitation. Here’s to Dick and to Susan, two beautiful people sharing a great love during a very difficult time.”
The experience was more than what the Brychells expected as well, Susan says.
“When Willie left the house, it was so obvious that he is such a genuine person,” she said. “Even with all his fame and talent, he has not lost the true meaning of life and believes in doing random acts of kindness.”
His visit was not for notoriety, but instead simply to do the right thing, she said.
“When he left, Dick told Willie he loved him and to keep playing as long as can because people are inspired by his music,” she said.