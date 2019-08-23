ST. JOHN — High school students streamed out of Lake Central on Thursday at the end of the school day — many heading toward sports practice, part-time jobs or homework. But a group of teenagers stuck around in the afternoon to hang out in Paul Volk's art classroom.
As soon as school ended, students began slathering poles with gold paint, laughing and teasing each other while they worked. Gold poles will stand outside the school for the second year in September in a row as part of the "Columns of Hope” art installation.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Lake Central has partnered with the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation to pay tribute to NWI children with cancer through the art installation.
Donna Criner, executive director of the foundation, said they enjoy including students in the project. The NICK foundation has helped several Lake Central students with their fight against childhood cancer.
The goal behind the gold paint and ribbons, Criner said, is "just helping us to create more awareness for our kids."
Volk helped students dry paint with fans and refilled cups of the gold paint. He said last year's painting party only had two students, but this year, a small crowd showed up to help.
"It's a great cause," he said.
Lake Central decorates the art installation throughout the year for other causes such as Breast Cancer Awareness, Veteran's Day and Autism Awareness.
NICK Foundation Executive Assistant Andrea Lewandowski said the nonprofit reached out to the school because "Lake Central's always been supportive of us."
"It was really great for (the students helping) to see the impact they have on the community ... and helping us that are helping kids just like them."
The nonprofit foundation provides support to anyone affected by childhood cancer in NWI.
"We help any way they need," Lewandowski said. "We have had quite a few Lake Central students, so we're glad that they're supporting us."