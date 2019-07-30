HOBART — Sporting bright tie-dye T-shirts, members of the Center for Possibilities’ Adult Program introduce themselves, sharing tidbits of what makes them special.
“I’m a dancer,” Debbie Ellrich said with a pep in her step. “I’m a dancer, and I choreograph my own dance moves and do hip-hop every single day.”
“I like baseball cards and going to the movies,” Ray Frazier said.
“I like to help out. I help my teachers and friends with their school work and practice spelling,” said Jasmine Durham, who is also known best for her love of sports and memorizing every one of her peers’ birthdays.
Every date and name she blurted out matched perfectly.
“I’m just good at remembering things like that,” Durham said.
The members of the center’s Adult Learning Program range in age, background and physical and developmental disabilities.
The thing they all share in common, though, is the smiles and excitement for the day’s adventures.
One of the biggest smiles in the room — paired with plenty of giggle outbursts — belongs to Heer Patel.
If it wasn’t for the Center for Possibilities, Patel said her days would be spent sitting for countless hours in front of the TV.
Instead, the 23-year-old with cerebral palsy spends her weekdays playing kickball, learning how to cook and touching up her math and reading skills. Dubbed as the “cheerleader” and “class clown” of her group, Patel is one of the more than 20 adult members thriving at the Hobart-based center this summer.
“This is a great place to be when you don’t have a place to go,” said Patel, who has been with Center for Possibilities for the past four years.
“I’ve become a better person because of the center. I’ve made a lot of friends and have been able to do things I would never be able to do.”
Providing possibilities for students and parents
The Center for Possibilities is a nonprofit organization that provides day care, therapy and educational programs for children and adults with cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, as well as students with typical abilities.
A $50-per-week tuition fee covers a wide range of services, including day care and one-on-one tutoring. Students do not need a state waiver to participate in the program.
The center’s Adult Program is specifically designed for students 18 and older with developmental disabilities. Staff and volunteers provide a full-day, full-year program that focuses on students developing self-care skills and expanding their physical, educational and social abilities.
Students also have the chance to participate in off-campus field trips where they don’t have to be accompanied by a parent, which does a lot to build confidence, said Amanda Frencl, the center’s adult program coordinator.
“They go camping, to the pool and movies — they participate in things that we all normally do every day and sometimes take for granted,” Frencl said.
“We went to go see ‘The Little Mermaid’ recently, and we let the students go without parents. We were there to help and assist if they needed it, but it was like they were just watching a movie without a chaperone and they loved it! They thought it was so cool to be independent.”
Frencl said those opportunities being given to the students help their parents, too.
“For them (students) it’s so important to learn that they can do some things without always depending on their parents. It’s good for them to be without caregivers. You want to give them the chance to do things they haven’t been able to do at home and keep their minds running,” Frencl said.
“It ultimately helps the parents because they get that little break they deserve while the students are here. Then when they get home, we hope the students use the skills they learned and act more independent.”
Cherish Edwards has been with the Center for Possibilities as the new executive director since late March. Since joining the team, Edwards said she has learned a lot and witnessed “the magic that happens every day” at the center.
“You can't be there and not fall in love with the students, the adults,” Edwards previously told The Times.
Advocating for adults with disabilities
Patel isn’t afraid to speak her mind when it comes to advocating for children and adults with disabilities at the Center for Possibilities.
Patel was one of the center's members who gave a victim impact statement in court during the sentencing of John F. Kmetz. Kmetz, former treasurer for two decades to the Hunky Hollow Athletic Club and board president for Center for Possibilities, pleaded guilty in March 2017 to four counts of felony theft in Lake Criminal Court for stealing more than $100,000 from both nonprofits.
Judge Salvador Vasquez gave Kmetz a four-year sentence but suspended the jail time in March on the condition he pay restitution to the charities while on probation.
Because of Kmetz’s abuse of power, the center was dangerously close to closing its doors, said Cary Brooks, board president of the Center for Possibilities. Even today, the center still finds itself fighting financial and economic burdens because of the theft case.
“The place stagnated for a really, really long time. He was in it to line his pockets. He wasn't there for the right reasons,” Brooks said. “Almost all of the staff at our center has a loved one, a child, somebody that has Down syndrome, cerebral palsy — some type of an issue. I can tell you they're not there for the money because it's a nonprofit. There's no money there. And after John Kmetz, there's really no money, which really, really makes it bad what the guy did.”
In a written statement on behalf of the victims of Kmetz’s actions, Patel cited the center for being a place that opens the door for a lot of people.
“The center is a place that you are included, no matter your abilities. That means a lot to me because I like to live my life as normally as I can. ... It’s only $10 a day, but it adds up quickly. Especially when they recently raised fees from $5 to $10 because of the theft by John and lost revenue,” Patel wrote. “There are numerous children with disabilities that don’t have jobs so they can’t help as much as they would like, especially myself. It’s is not fair when people steal money for their own pleasure and get away with it — yet again.”
Even through the hardships, the bond that the staff members and students have at the center keep them strong and moving forward, sparking fresh ideas for programming and the goal to build a new $50,000 playground for the preschool and toddler students.
Patel said she is proud to be the center’s “cheerleader” and doesn’t have plans to stop advocating for what is right for herself and her friends anytime soon.
“I love being a part of the center," Patel said.