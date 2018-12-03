EAST CHICAGO — About 15 families were evacuated Monday after a construction crew hit a gas line in the city's Harbor section, Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.
The incident began about 11 a.m. after the crew damaged a 6-inch steel gas line in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street.
NIPSCO crews were on scene working to isolate and repair the lead, Serna said.
Families living in public housing on the block were evacuated, and residents in the nearby Hunter building for seniors were told to shelter in place, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Evacuated residents were offered transportation on an East Chicago Transit bus to other East Chicago Housing Authorities properties and the new Unity Plaza community center, Serna said.