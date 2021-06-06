Air quality action day issued for NWI amid high ozone levels

LAKE COUNTY — Sunday is forecasted to have high ozone levels, prompting the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to issue an air quality action day.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are included in the air quality action day, in addition to St. Joseph and Elkhart counties in North Central Indiana.

Those who are sensitive to changes in air quality could experience some health effects on days the ozone levels are high, IDEM said. Vulnerable demographics such as children, the elderly and people with heart or lung conditions should avoid exerting themselves outdoors.

When ozone is close to the ground, it irritates the lungs, causing coughing and difficulties breathing to those who are vulnerable, environmental officials said.

Ground-level ozone is created when sunlight, hot weather, vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors combine.

Daily air quality forecasts are made from analyzing weather patterns and ozone readings, IDEM said.

Air Quality Action Days typically are issued when there are light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions and lower atmospheric inversions, which traps pollutants closer to the ground.