1 airlifted after shooting in front of blood bank, man in custody, police say

GARY — One man was airlifted to an Illinois hospital following an exchange of gunfire that broke out on Broadway, police said.

Around 3 p.m. Friday police were called to a shooting at the corner of 15th and Broadway in front of a blood and plasma donation center, Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Two men were shooting at each other, and both suffered gunshot wounds. One of the men ended up near the White Castle at 1304 Broadway and another went to a Gary hospital, Pawlak said.

Police said of the men was the aggressor and the other was acting in self-defense.

Jediah Perry, of Gary, was charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery when the assault poses substantial risk of death and carrying a handgun without a license, according to Lake Superior Court records.

The victim was shot in the back and arm and was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. His current condition is unknown.

Perry was shot in the right arm and was grazed by a bullet on his rib cage, Pawlak said. He was released from the hospital and was taken into police custody.