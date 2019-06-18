MERRILLVILLE — “What are you going to do with all of these books?”
Jerry Gasche recalls the conversation he had with Bishop Larry Shaver roughly two years ago. The two were sitting in Shaver’s home library, surround by thousands of books ranging in age, size and genres. Some texts highlighted religion and pastoral counseling, while others explored history and philosophy.
“I was in the Bishop’s study at his home, just talking. We’re very close friends,” Gasche said. “Then it got quiet for a second and I said, ‘Larry, what are you going to do with all these books?’ And you could see that his eyes began to get a little bit more teary. He just said, ‘I don’t know.’”
The two continued talking, determined to find a way to preserve the Bishop’s collection for others to enjoy in the future.
Shaver, now in his mid-80s, is the Bishop at the Anglican Church of St. Andrew the Evangelist, a Merrillville church he built in 1985.
“Why not create a library for the church? We proposed it to the vestry. The vestry approved it, approved a room to be designated and now here we are,” Gasche said recently, standing inside the church’s new library, dedicated to Bishop Shaver.
The Right Reverend Dr. Shaver Theological Library, located on the second floor of the church at 8555 Grand Blvd., features more than 2,500 of Shaver’s donated books — many of which are out of print.
The small room has books stacked with care, neatly showcased on wooden shelves that align the walls. Canvases hang featuring photos of the Bishop, accompanied with framed copies of “very significant things in his life,” including his ordination and Apostolic succession.
A couch sits in the middle, directly facing a wide-open window to allow for the Bishop and guests to look out at the scenic woods and quiet tranquility surrounding the church – something Gasche said Shaver enjoys doing when he has conferences.
Hanging above the furniture is the Bishop’s crest.
The space will serve as a reference library, said Gasche, who is acting as the library’s curator.
In about two months, The Right Reverend Dr. Shaver Theological Library will be open to the public for use by appointment.
“We’re not planning to allow many of these to be checked out because lots are out of print and some of them are of white-glove,” Gasche said. “There’s some books in here that he’s had for about 70 years from when he was a boy and we wanted to preserve those as well.
“One of the unique things that we are planning to do is to interview the Bishop about some of the books. There are tales — lots of them. He is a wealth of information. We want to convert those stories into mini-CDs and then stick them into the books to try to capture some of the history.”
Gasche said getting the space prepped and the room put together to build the library took a lot of time and extra work.
The room was a wreck, Gasche said. Carpet had to be torn up and replaced with hardwood floors. Walls had to be patched and painted. The window frames needed repairs and new curtains.
Even on a limited budget, it was able to get done though because of the way the church came together.
“It’s been an all-church project. If I had to give a speech and say, ‘Would everyone stand up whose had a part in the library project?’ I bet you there wouldn’t be a single person seated. Virtually everybody helped see this through,” Gasche said.
Members did it not only to add a special feature to the church, Gasche said, but to show Shaver how much of an impact he has had on each of them.
“It’s been a labor of love. I don’t think anyone here would have missed an opportunity doing it. I think everyone wanted to show the Bishop how much we cared. It’s a big part of his legacy."