Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez greets Patricia and Richard Shields on Saturday at the Lake County Police Memorial. The Shields' grandson was Merrillville police officer Nickolaus Schultz, who died in the line of duty on Sept. 7, 2014.
CROWN POINT — Shrouded in the soft glow of countless blue lights, hundreds gathered Saturday night to remember police in Lake County who died in the line of duty. The names and photos of the fallen officers were grandchildren, spouses, sons, daughters and good friends of those in attendance.
"These officers were parents who took their kids to baseball games and had things in life they enjoyed," Jeff Minchuk, a Lake County Sheriff’s homicide detective, said. "And every day they would put on their uniforms and put their lives on the line. We want to show them, 'What you did meant something.'"
For the 23rd year in a row, officers, their families and the community gathered Saturday night for the Lake County Police Memorial at the Lake County Sheriff's Department in Crown Point.
As the sun began to set, a rumble of engines signaled the return of a brigade of motorcyclists who kicked off the event with a ride.
At twilight, blue LED lights illuminated the memorial one by one.
Jeff Minchuk and his wife, Sandi Minchuk, a dispatcher, have been organizers of the event for several years.
It started as a way to remember Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Mitchell, who died in the line of duty on June 12, 1999. Mitchell and Jeff Minchuk were partners at the police academy. They trained together and sat next to each other in class every day.
“We did everything together,” Minchuk said. "At the time, my parents gave me a camcorder, and I brought it to the academy to video tape all the things we did together. I still haven’t looked at that footage to this day. I haven’t brought myself to do it — the camcorder is still sitting on my shelf."
When visiting the police memorial in Washington, D.C., the first thing Jeff Minchuk did was go see Mitchell’s name.
“I saw Paulie’s name on the wall, and I look over to see a 12-year-old girl with her mom, hanging notes to her dad on the wall,” Minchuk said. “I teared up a little. It’s tough. That’s why we deal with it together.”
Jeff Minchuk said most people in law enforcement know someone who died in the line of duty. Fifty names dating back to the early 1900s are etched into the police memorial. Sadly, he said, he knows there will be more. He said he and others are currently fundraising to replace the entire memorial, including adding four more walls so more names can be added, as well as commemorative statues.
“Grieving with the loss is difficult,” he said. “It’s hard to deal with. But you learn to live with it, and at some point you learn to celebrate their lives like we are doing here today.”
In its infancy, 10 officers gathered in the parking lot of the Lake County Government Complex on Main Street in Crown Point for the event. Now, nearly 200 people convene at the complex every year.
When he was a rookie, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez remembers his rides with Sgt. William Patterson, who died Jan. 25, 1994, in the line of duty. Now Patterson’s son is the Lake County Sheriff’s chief of police.
“Law enforcement isn’t a job or a career, it’s a calling,” Martinez said. “Those people on the wall answered that call to protect and serve. They’re true heroes.”
While the grandparents of fallen Merrillville officer Nickolaus Schultz, who died on Sept. 7, 2014, sat in front of the police memorial, Martinez introduced himself.
“I was working that night,” Martinez said of that day nearly five years ago.
Patricia and Richard Shields said their grandson would come eat dinner with them every Sunday.
“He was special,” Patricia Shields said. “Now you see his name everywhere. I think he would be surprised, seeing this today. He wasn’t the type who liked attention.”
In the life of those who are in law enforcement or have family members who are, Sandi Minchuk said there is never a dull moment. The vigil service is run by police, for police, she said, and it’s the families of those who have fallen who make it all worth it.
“We are all family,” she said. “And when something happens to one of our family members, we take care of them.”
The Shields said it is hard to believe five years have passed since their grandson died. Luckily, they said, they have a brotherhood in blue to lift them up.
“They have done a great job taking care of us since day one,” Patricia Shields said.
