HIGHLAND — The largest owl to land in Highland is about to become a permanent resident, compliments of the Town Council.
"ApOWLlo 11" is a 4-foot tall, 50-pound fiberglass bird who commemorates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing by another bird called the Eagle.
"ApOWLlo 11" is one of 40 owls created for Humane Indiana's "Owl You Need is Love" public art initiative.
For much of this year, the owls have been on display in various communities in Northwest Indiana, including over a dozen spots in Highland.
Their purpose is to draw public awareness of Human Indiana's Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Valparaiso.
The birds were sponsored by various businesses and private citizens in Lake and Porter counties.
They came blank so that their sponsors could paint them to their own desired themes.
"ApOWLlo 11" is on display at Town Hall and was brought to life by artist Jessica Haug.
In June, the Town Council approved a contribution to sponsor both the artist and the owl.
"At that time, the council elected to just sponsor and also commission an artist," Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said to the board. "For $500 you can actually own it and make it permanent art for you."
The council's vote was unanimous to make the bird a permanent fixture in Highland instead of letting it be sold in an auction.
Permanent landing spots for "ApOWLlo 11" could be the fire station, Main Square Park or the Lincoln Center, council members said.
"I would bring it inside" for the winter, said Councilman Dan Vassar, D-3rd.
"And in the spring we'll figure out where to put it," added council Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.
The general consensus was that Lincoln Center would be the best spot, possibly in the main lobby, because many people visit there.