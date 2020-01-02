MUNSTER — A man and woman went on a GameStop shopping spree after allegedly swiping a customer’s purse at T.J. Maxx, police said.
On Thursday Munster police released surveillance images of people of interest in the investigation.
On Dec. 21 a man and woman allegedly took a purse at T.J. Maxx at 1684 E. 80th Ave. in Merrillville, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said. The purse had been left in a shopping cart by a customer who, after realizing she had left it, had gone back into the store to discover her purse had been taken, police reports said.
The purse contained several items and credit cards, the victim told police. A short time after the purse was taken, the same man and woman went to GameStop at 7971 Calumet Ave. in Munster, Peirick said.
The duo bought several items at GameStop and a gift card allegedly using a stolen credit card from the purse. Police have launched a theft and fraud investigation to find the suspects.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the man and woman to contact Munster Police Detective Sgt. Tim Nosich at 219-836-6658 or by emailing tnosich@munster.org. Tips can remain anonymous, police said.
