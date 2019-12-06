CROWN POINT — A newborn was surrendered to the Crown Point baby box Thursday night — the first since the device was dedicated last month, city officials confirmed.
The baby was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point for a precautionary evaluation and is doing well, Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane said.
“We are proud to have this resource available for Indiana mothers,” Crane said. “We want the mother involved to rest assured that this infant will have everything it needs, including a chance at a beautiful life.”
The Crown Point Safe Haven Baby Box was installed on Nov. 1 and was made possible through a donation from an anonymous woman.
Monica Kelsey, founder of the organization that creates the boxes, said she is thankful for the anonymous woman.
"We never wish that one of our boxes are going to be used but if a mother in crisis chooses this option, we know that it has broken her heart for her to feel like she has to surrender her child," Kelsey said. "We're blessed that this child was not found in a dumpster."
Kelsey said the mother in the recent case has remained anonymous, but if she needs anything, she should reach out to her organization.
"The mother who did this is selfless, and it's heroic," Kelsey said. "She had so many other options, and she chose a safe and loving option for this newborn."