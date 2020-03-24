Ball State University canceled commencement. Where do other Indiana schools stand?

Purdue University Fort Wayne plans to reschedule its May 13 commencement for a date in late June, according to its website, and Purdue University Northwest has canceled its May commencement ceremonies with plans to explore opportunities in the weeks to come.

More information on PNW's coronavirus response is available at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19.

University of Notre Dame

Commencement ceremonies at the University of Notre Dame are still scheduled for the weekend of May 15 to 17, according to the university's coronavirus FAQ website.

A final determination will be made in coming weeks, a university spokesman said. "The broader Notre Dame family" will be notified of any change in plans.

More information about Notre Dame's response to the coronavirus can be found at coronavirus.nd.edu.

University of Southern Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana in Evansville is postponing commencement until further notice, according to the university's website.