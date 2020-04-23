Ballroom to transform into blood donation center to help with shortage

MUNSTER — The Center for Visual and Performing Arts’ ballroom is transforming into a blood donation center as the need continues to rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The center, at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, will host appointment-only blood drives Friday, Saturday and Wednesday.
The donation center was set up in a collaboration between Community Healthcare System, Versiti Blood Center of Illinois and The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
Anyone who is able to is asked to schedule an appointment to donate, said Colleen Coblentz, coordinator for blood events and representative for Versiti Blood Centers for Lake and LaPorte counties.
“As we currently face a major crisis nationwide, we urge the community to help us battle a declining availability of blood,” Coblentz said. “It is critical for healthy donors to donate at this time. Blood donations are safe, donors will be screened, and donations are exempt from ‘shelter in place’ orders.”
All blood donations will go to local hospitals, officials said. Those who wish to donate must make an appointment ahead of time and bring a photo ID. Donors will go to the Main Ballroom upon arriving at the center.
The first donation day, sponsored by St. Mary Medical Center, will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and the second day, sponsored by Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The final donation day, sponsored by Community Hospital, will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Getting blood donation during the pandemic has proved to be a challenge. In a donation event on April 9, only 13 successful donations were collected.
“This one blood drive will potentially help saved up to 39 patients in need,” Coblentz said. “On behalf of the entire Versiti Blood Centers Team, our hospital partners and most importantly the patients and families in need, we thank everyone for the support.”
For more information and to pre-register, people can call 800-7TO-GIVE or visit www.donate.illinois.versiti.org.
