Ballroom to transform into blood donation center to help with shortage

MUNSTER — The Center for Visual and Performing Arts’ ballroom is transforming into a blood donation center as the need continues to rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The center, at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, will host appointment-only blood drives Friday, Saturday and Wednesday.

The donation center was set up in a collaboration between Community Healthcare System, Versiti Blood Center of Illinois and The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

Anyone who is able to is asked to schedule an appointment to donate, said Colleen Coblentz, coordinator for blood events and representative for Versiti Blood Centers for Lake and LaPorte counties.

“As we currently face a major crisis nationwide, we urge the community to help us battle a declining availability of blood,” Coblentz said. “It is critical for healthy donors to donate at this time. Blood donations are safe, donors will be screened, and donations are exempt from ‘shelter in place’ orders.”

All blood donations will go to local hospitals, officials said. Those who wish to donate must make an appointment ahead of time and bring a photo ID. Donors will go to the Main Ballroom upon arriving at the center.