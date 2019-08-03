CROWN POINT — Willie Curtis was dubbed "king of the bean spitters" by a friendly competitor at the Lake County Fair.
It's a title Curtis, 44, hangs on to for yet another year, as the Lowell man once again on Saturday spit a Great Northern Bean the farthest, winning him the top title in the adult division.
His winning distance was 32 feet, 1 inch, roughly half of his fair record of 64 feet, 11 inches that he set in 2005.
Curtis, who practiced with beans he brought from home and who competed last, as is his tradition, admitted he was a little disappointed in his distance this year.
"I won but by less than half of my all-time record. But a win is a win," Curtis added.
Curtis said he started competing in the Bean Spitting Contest at the fair in 1990 at age 15 when he was a fair maintenance worker.
"It started out as a joke," Curtis said.
Curtis won in the junior division in 1990 and has gone on to win 25 times as an adult, including Saturday's win at The Times-sponsored event.
"I'll have another trophy to give to my kids," Curtis said following the announcement of his win.
The county fair's bean spitting competition started in 1988 and includes two categories: juvenile (15 and under) and adult (16 and older), said Mike Fraley, head of special events for the fair.
This year there were 21 youth competitors and 23 adult competitors.
"It's one of our larger turnouts," Fraley said.
Participants and those who came to cheer on their favorites sat or stood nearby while Jennifer Fraley introduced each contestant prior to his or her turn, which entailed standing behind a yellow line and then being allowed two chances to spit a Great Northern Bean.
Lila Rose, a 7-year-old from Brownsburg, Indiana, took first place in the junior division after spitting her bean 11 feet, 5¼ inches.
Lila Rose began competing as a 4-year-old three years ago when her grandparents entered her in the competition, her mom said.
Rowan Howell, 3, of Royal Oaks, Michigan, won the shortest distance category after spitting a bean ¼ inch.
Carter Courtright, of Crown Point, took second place in the junior division with a distance of 10 feet, 9 inches, and Andrew Watson, of Noblesville, took third place in the junior division with a distance of 10 feet, 6½ inches.
In the adult category, Dale Richards, of Sauk Village, came in second with a distance of 28 feet, 11¼ inches.
Richards, who won the bean spitting contest in 1988, said prior to Saturday's event he wasn't sure he was going to enter.
"I'm trying to get my son to enter," Richards said.
Third place winner Mark Riley, of Crown Point, avidly watched the competition along with family members.
His 26 feet, 11¾ inches spit held on as the longest distance until Richards and Curtis stepped up to bat toward the end.
"I'm third in the barn," Riley said.