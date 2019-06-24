GARY — Small talk filtered through the room as Region residents settled into their seats inside the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center on a recent Wednesday. But quickly, the room fell absolutely silent, besides the occasional rustle of cards or small cough. Six tables of four players laid their cards down — one by one — to play the decades-old game of bridge.
The Community Bridge Club is one of many clubs in the Region filled with dedicated players. Barbara Walczak of Munster is a former director, writes a bi-weekly group newsletter, hosts games and teaches others to play. With more than 2,000 points earned, she's not kidding when she says "bridge is my life."
"Bridge is a tough game," Walczak said. "People who have come to my class sometimes think they're going to learn in six weeks ... you never really do learn the game, there's always more to learn."
Bridge is played by four people and a standard card deck, minus the jokers. Each player has 13 cards and, along with their partner, aims to win as many hands, aka tricks, as possible. Players bid on how many tricks they think they'll earn during the hand in their partnership and to determine which suit is trump — the suit that always takes precedence in a trick — or if they play no-trump. Different variations have different sets of rules, but it all boils down to bids and tricks.
Many older players learned the game when they went off to college. Walczak attended college in the 1950s and didn't know how to play at the time, but she quickly was taught by others.
"For me, there was nothing else I could do but play bridge because that seemed to be what people did," Walczak said. "Almost from day one, when I went to the student union ... somebody would say, 'Come come, we need a fourth for bridge!'"
Bridge was at its peak popularity in the 1940s and played in 44% of U.S. households. But just a generation later, bridge had "fallen by the wayside" and euchre became a more popular game to play. Those born after the baby boomer generation neither learned nor took up the game of bridge, and card-playing as a pastime has declined steady since.
"The effect is being felt in the group," Walczak said. "(Older members who have died) are being kinda replaced by new people who have retired, who want to take up bridge."
But once her generation is gone, Walczak said there will be "nobody to replace them" if the potential younger players don't learn the game.
Dave Bigler didn't start playing competitively until he retired in 1998. He now teaches bridge — for free — to willing students across the Region. As a former member of the Hobart School Board for 16 years, Bigler said he wanted to get students interested in a club or learning how to play bridge.
"We tried to work really hard at getting into the schools because we know... kids can play better and can learn discipline," Bigler said. "But it also raises math scores."
Walczak said she has hosted lessons at a library and "had one mildly-interested sixth grader show up." Once she was "successful" in teaching four students for a semester at Purdue University Northwest. But Walczak and Bigler both said principals, teachers and students aren't interested just because of the intellectually-challenging extracurriculars students already have.
"Bridge does not have the appeal to younger people that other things do that are more technologically and digitally (available)," Walczak said.
Through the club's efforts, Walczak found one bridge club still in its first year at Oregon Davis Junior/Senior High School in Hamlet, and another two schools in Chicago with similar clubs. Nine students played in the Hamlet club, but Walczak said she believes the team will continue to grow. The Community Bridge Club organized a sanctioned game between the high school and the club so the students could earn masterpoints and play in an actual competitive situation. The high school students wrote Walczak about their experience.
"Everyone was so overwhelmingly enthusiastic," Walczak said. "They all thought it helped them with math, that it makes you think."
The Community Bridge Club is just one of many clubs in the Region that also belong to the American Contract Bridge League. The ACBL is the largest bridge organization in the world with over 165,000 members. Walczak estimated there are around 300 bridge players in Lake and Porter counties. The average age of the players is 75 years old, which Walczak says is close to the average age in the ACBL, and many players have doctorate degrees.
At the age of 94, Jennie Alsobrooks is the oldest player in the Community Bridge Club. She learned how to play at the age of 10.
"I came from a home where bridge was being played but not until after I came to Gary in 1948, did I realize I didn't really know the game," Alsobrooks said. "I had been through college and thought I really knew the game."
She's been playing in Gary for the past 70 years and going to tournaments. Alsobrooks now lives in Merrillville in a senior citizen home, but she still comes out to games regularly.
"I like the challenge," Alsobrooks said. "And at this age, I really like the challenge. And I like to win."