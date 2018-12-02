GARY - Authorities found a body inside a structure damaged in a fire Sunday morning off U.S. 20 on the city’s far east side, a fire official said.
Firefighters responded around 8:42 a.m. to the structure and took around two hours to put out the blaze. It is unknown if the structure was residential or for storage, or the fire's area of origin, according to Mark Jones, chief of operations for Gary Fire Dept.
One body was recovered from the scene after a primary search. The Lake County Coroner was later called out to the scene, according to Jones.
The extent of damage is not known at this time, according to Jones.
