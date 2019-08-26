GARY — When Rose Joiner was a pre-teen, she was a club kid.
"When I was about 12 years old ... one of my friends said they were going to the boys club and I asked if I could go," she recalled.
Now, she is being recognized for her 35 years of work at Boys & Girls Clubs.
Joiner, who is a regional club director, was named a 2019 Maytag Dependable Leader. The award recognizes Boys & Girls Clubs staff and volunteers who are committed to making a difference as dependable and exceptional role models.
"I'm really not big on recognition," Joiner said, "but because it was an opportunity to benefit our young people, I feel pretty good about it."
She leads three NWI Boys & Girls Clubs locations — East Chicago, Hammond and Gary, where 1,194 kids are members.
Through a national partnership, Maytag and Boys & Girls Clubs of America selected Joiner to receive this year’s distinction, which includes a $20,000 grant for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. The grant will be used for the John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Gary to start and staff an all-girls STEM program led by Joiner.
When Joiner first visited a Boys & Girls Club during a Christmas break, it changed her life. Joiner met her future mentor that day and "she treated me like one of her own children."
"I actually came from a two-parent family, and I knew what it was like to be loved and cared for by my parents," she said. "But to experience that with someone ... she made me feel safe and she just always made me feel good as a child."
Joiner's experience as a child in the programs led her to getting involved as a teenager and later coming back as an adult after joining the military. While working for the organization, Joiner raised two granddaughters after the death of her daughter in 2001.
"What makes me stay is that our job will never be done," Joiner said. "We have so much to do in our community, seeing young people smile or making a difference because I know we impact them in some kind of way."
Joiner said because of the urban location of the clubs, she works with children from many different backgrounds. She's looking forward to using the grant to inspire her club members. The STEM program will aspire to close the gap on girls in STEM and inspire female Club members to explore the field in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“Rose is our organization’s longest-standing employee and for decades has been and continues to be a reliable role model for our Club youth,” said Alison Martin, vice president of philanthropy for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. “Rose embodies what it means to be a dependable leader. She works tirelessly to develop creative programming for our members to discover their true passions and reach their full potential.”