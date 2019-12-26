Unseasonably warm temperatures are keeping people off the ice at Bulldog Park and Central Park Plaza.
The
Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink will be closed due to "extremely warm conditions," according to a Crown Point Special Events Facebook post.
Diana Bosse, special events administrator for the city, said she's unsure whether the rink will reopen tomorrow.
The rink's hours will be determined on a case-by-case basis and the decision if the rink will open Friday will be made that morning, she said.
During the 2018 season, which went from late December to early March, around 17,200 people skated at the rink and about $120,000 was brought in from admission, rental and concessions, Bosse said.
Central Park Plaza Ice Rink in Valparaiso also closed Thursday due to the warm weather, according to Valparaiso Parks. The rink is expected to reopen Friday.
According to Weather Underground, it is nearly 13 degrees warmer than it was a year ago. Last year, the high was 48 degrees, with a low of 25.
Thursday's temperatures were expected to reach 61 and drop to 35 degrees, according to Weather Underground.
Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Center in Romeoville, Illinois, said for the past three weeks, Northwest Indiana has been in a dry weather pattern, with winds coming from the South causing unseasonably warm temperatures.
Friedlein said a cold front will sneak through the area Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures to the Region on Friday, with highs around 40. However, the warmth is expected to pick back up over the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise to the mid- and upper-50s.
Around this time last year, Northwest Indiana was still experiencing above-average temperatures for the winter. Friedlein said the normal temperature during this time in the Region is mid- to upper-30s.
"We've just been in a mild pattern for a few weeks," he said. "Snow cover acts as a freezer for the cold air. The ground hasn't gotten too cold and likely has been able to moderate."
Friedlein added Valparaiso likely had a record-breaking day on Thursday, like many other climate stations, reaching at least 63 degrees.
