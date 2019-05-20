CROWN POINT — The city is just days away from enjoying the new $10 million Bulldog Park.
The facility’s weekend-long grand opening celebration will officially kick off at 5:45 p.m. May 31 on the amphitheater stage with the ribbon cutting by Crown Point Mayor David Uran. A live music performance by the band Breaking Dawn will follow from 6 to 10 p.m.
The day will also feature a festival starting at 4 p.m. with food, music and beverages in the Kids Area of Bulldog Park.
On June 1, the park will host its first Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with tree planting and additional Arbor Day activities beginning at 10 a.m.
The festival will continue at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. with live music performances by Positive Vibe Technicians and Dirt Born.
“The facility really speaks for itself. It’s incredible looking and very family-friendly. It really has the ability to continue to bring people together in a positive manner. It’s really for everyone.” Uran said in a previous Times report.
Bulldog Park, located downtown along West Street next to Wheeler Middle School, includes a NHL-sized ice rink and a 2-acre multipurpose event center, which will include splash pads for the summer months, an amphitheater and band shell that can accommodate 1,500 people for upcoming concerts and theater performances.
The event center will act as the new home for programs and senior activities currently held at the Crown Point Civic Center. Senior citizens programming will move to the center on June 3.
“I think once you guys get in there and see some of the nuances, abilities and lighting and the 'new car smell,' so to say, it’s going to be exciting for everybody who utilizes the Civic Center,” Uran said. “The Civic Center has done its job over the course of the decades. … We’re going to continue those traditions.”
Bulldog Park will provide a year-round recreation and event space, Uran said.
The next “Tuesday Talks” with Uran will be hosted at Bulldog Park at 6 p.m. June 4.
The following weekend, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 7 and June 8, the park will host to the city’s annual Corn Roast festival.
Bulldog Park was financed through a donation from the Dean and Barbara White Foundation and property taxes drawn from commercial real estate.