LOWELL — A grease fire at the local Burger King fast food restaurant disrupted traffic Tuesday morning along Commercial Avenue and temporarily closed the eatery, according to the fire department.
The volunteer department was called out at 5:21 a.m. and discovered the fire in the area of the fryers, said Captain Matt VanDrunen.
The small fire was put out, but the restaurant remained closed for cleanup, he said.
Someone answering the telephone at the restaurant late Tuesday morning expected the business to reopen sometime in the afternoon.
The section of Commercial Avenue near the Burger King was closed temporarily Tuesday morning to protect a water hose in the roadway, VanDrunen said.