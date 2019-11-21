Community Thanksgiving dinner
Each year, the Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts a free community dinner for anyone who would like to come.
The 14th annual Thanksgiving Day & Fellowship Dinner will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at New Mt. Moriah MB Church, 1917 Virginia St., Gary.
Food will be catered by Chef Pam Ward and a candy table will be sponsored by Albanese Candy Factory.
The event is free and open to the public.
Transportation is available to the dinner, call 219-945-5374 for more information and to set up a ride.
Special delivery also will be offered for homeless shelters, domestic violence homes and shelters, emergency response personnel and senior citizen developments. Those interested should contact garyalumanedst@gmail.com to inquire about delivery.
'Tis the season
The Winter Market is coming to Bulldog Park on Friday.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the community rooms.
For more information, call 219-662-3290.
Also Friday, the Crown Point tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the historic courthouse steps, 1 N. Main St.
The tank lighting will immediately follow at 6:15 p.m. at Goldsborough and North Main streets.
Santa Claus is coming to town
The Santa Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Pointe Plaza in Crown Point. It will then head to the courthouse square, where Santa can visit with families and children until 4 p.m.
Santa will visit again from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 in the lower level of the historic courthouse.
Spread the love
Franciscan Health Michigan City will host its 22nd annual Love Lights Tree Blessing on Dec. 1
This year’s ceremony, Love Lights Shine Again, will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the hospital lobby.
"This annual event allows community members to honor loved ones during the holiday season," the hospital said in a news release.
Families make $3 donations, which benefit the Guild of Volunteers Scholarship Fund at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
The ceremony will begin with prayers and Christmas carols and culminates with the lighting of the Love Lights.
Refreshments will be served by the Guild of Volunteers following the lighting ceremony.
Grab coffee with a cop
The Hammond Police Department is inviting community members to grab a cup of coffee and build relationships.
The program offers the opportunity for residents to meet with local officers and discuss community issues, according to a news release.
“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Hammond police Capt. Kelvin Alcox. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”
The event is from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 11 at McDonald's, 7420 Kennedy Ave., Hammond.
For more information, contact Sgt. Scott Holbrook at 219-852-6376.
Sweets for the holiday
Those looking to skip the baking this holiday seasons can stop by the St. Elijah bake sale from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23 at St. Elijah Serbian-American Hall, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville.
Homemade apple, cherry and cheese student, nut rolls, cookies and more will be available.
Pre-order can be made by email at Stelijahkolo@gmail.com or by phone at 219-942-9762.
NAACP meet and greet
The NAACP Hammond branch hosts its 019 meet-and-greet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hammond Library, 564 State St.
"The Hammond Branch NAACP is a catalyst in promoting improvements to increase opportunity for all people. The Hammond Branch continues to work with every community segment to remove barriers for a better quality of life," according to a news release. "The many years of success of the Hammond NAACP Branch are largely because of ordinary people such as you and our supporters and partnerships among other businesses and educational, religious, civic and community organizations over the years."
Admission to the meet and greet is free. Refreshments will be provided, but limited.
For more information, contact the Rev. Homer Cobb, branch president, at 219-670-0883 or homerclayjr11@yahoo.com.
Free throw championship
Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 can show off their basketball skills at the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship on Jan. 19, 2020.
The competition starts at 1 p.m. and will be at the Classic Gym at St. Patrick’s Church, 638 N. Calumet, Chesterton.
Participants are required to show proof of age (bring a birth certificate) and have written parental consent. Entry forms will be provided at the competition.
For additional information, contact Andy Bozak at 219-508-7152 or andy@abphotoshots.com, or Dwight Noble at dwightwnoble@hotmail.com.