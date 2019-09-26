Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate luncheon
PORTAGE — The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce hosts a candidate luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage.
Mayoral, clerk-treasurer and city council candidates have been invited. Doors open at 11. Those attending will have the opportunity to mingle with the candidates. The program begins at 11:45 with each candidate sharing their platform for 3 minutes.
Lunch will be catered by All Soup’d Up. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Please RSVP at 219-762-3300 by Oct. 8. All reservations will be billed.
Fall Harvest Showcase benefits VASIA clients
HIGHLAND — Franciscan Health Hammond is sponsoring a variety show to benefit clients of Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA).
The Fall Harvest Showcase is planned for 2-4P p.m. Oct. 12 at Faith Church, 8910 Grace Street in Highland. Admittance is free, and donations of T-shirts, socks, sweatshirts and sweatpants (men and women sizes large and extra large) will be accepted. The event will include free door prizes and light refreshments.
The VASIA program is a collaborative effort between Franciscan Health Hammond and Lake County Superior Courts to provide trained and supervised volunteers to serve as court-appointed limited guardians to assist this vulnerable population and the courts with decision-making.
Volunteers in the VASIA program complete a 40-hour training program and serve as a limited guardian for one case at a time. To learn more about the program, visit FranciscanHealth.org/VASIA.
Bridge Players Contribute to Alzheimer's
The American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) has raised more than $4.7 million for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Members across the country have hosted tournaments, taught lessons and played multiple sessions to address the cause. One of the local clubs in Calumet Township has raised $1,203.50 recently in its fundraising event supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
By playing the game, bridge players show the world there is a fun game that may help slow the onset of this disease. Over the three years that the Calumet Township Club has participated, it has contributed $2,744 as a helping hand to find the cure for Alzheimer’s.
Crown Point High Latin Club sponsors car wash
CROWN POINT — The Crown Point High School Latin Club sponsors a car wash from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today at O'Reilly Auto Parks, 1111 N. Main St., Crown Point.