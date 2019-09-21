Preschool registration accepted
DYER — Patti’s All-American is still accepting registration for its Gym-N-Learn Educational Preschool classes for ages 3-5 for fall 2019.
Gym-N-Learn is the only fitness-based learning program in Northwest Indiana plus it has a very small student/teacher ratio. Each educational class includes lessons in math, reading, writing, Spanish, and time in the computer lab and at the iPad stations. Only educational software is used.
Children in the class also receive a 30-minute gymnastics lesson. All teachers have an Elementary Education degree.
Patti’s All-American also offers a buy back program that will reimburse to $150 that was paid to another preschool when switching to Gym-N-Learn. Also offering Ready-2-Learn. This is an educational program for two year-olds which requires parent participation.
For more information, call 219 865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com for online enrollment.
Hobart YMCA offers new membership promotion
HOBART — During the month of October, the Hobart Family YMCA, at 601 W. 40th Place, will offer a Pay the Day New Membership Promotion.
If you join the YMCA during the month, the joiner fee will be based on the day of enrollment. On Oct. 1, the joiner fee is $1. If you wait until Oct .31, the joiner fee will be $31.
At the Hobart YMCA, members enjoy a variety of free classes like Cardio Drumming, Zumba, Aquacise or Adult Water Volleyball. Free fitness evaluations are available, as well as access to complete cardio and weight equipment, the gymnasium, the indoor heated pool and free child care, while you work out, during available hours. With a family membership, you also receive discounted rates on special Y programs, such as youth sports or swim lessons.
For more information, call 219-942-2183, or to start a membership, visit the Hobart Family YMCA or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Pumpkins in the Pool at Hobart Family YMCA
HOBART — The Hobart Family YMCA is starting a new fall tradition on Oct. 19.
It's called the “floating pumpkin patch”. After a splashing good time with swimming and pumpkin picking, children will head over to the Intergen Room to paint and decorate their pumpkins. Four 30-minute time slots will be available to choose from, between 1 and 3 pm. The Member Rate is $10 per child. Non-Member Rate is $20 per child. Children under 42” must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in the pool.
For questions, call 219-942-2183. Register at www.hobartymca.org or visit the Hobart Family YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place in Hobart.
New Fall Classes at Hobart Family YMCA
HOBART —Look for some exciting new classes at the Hobart YMCA Iin the second fall session beginning Oct. 14.
Offerings include TNT (Tighten & Tone), GLOW Drumming, Core Powerhouse, Hydro Kickboxing, Aqua Mix and more.
For information about signing up for these and other classes, go to www.hobartymca.org. You can also call 219-942-2183 or visit the Hobart Family YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place in Hobart.