DYER — Cedarhurst, a new assisted living/memory care facility, is being planned on the east side of Calumet Avenue, a move that town officials hope will spur further economic development south of Central Park Boulevard.
The Avenue Group Inc., based in Indianapolis, purchased 5 acres from the Rueth family to construct Cedarhurst, said Town Manager Tom DeGiulio. A $10 million project, Cedarhurst will feature 73 beds.
The entire parcel that could be developed is approximately 20 acres, he said.
The Dyer Redevelopment Commission recently adopted a resolution creating the Cedarhurst Allocation area, a consolidated economic development area that would capture property taxes generated by new businesses.
A private sale of $1.5 million in bonds backed by The Avenue Group will generate funds to install the public infrastructure on the acreage, DeGiulio said. That infrastructure would include roadways, a roundabout, water lines, storm sewers and sanitary sewers and would take up about 7 acres, he said.
“It would be a turn-key operation, a nice starting point for complimentary development,” DeGiulio said about the installation of public infrastructure. That type of development might include doctors’ offices, other medical-oriented businesses and an independent living facility, he said.
With the major infrastructure already in place, businesses would be able to apply for a building permit and perhaps need to make only modest improvements for water lines and such, he said.
Funds from the bond issue would be paid off using property taxes generated in the Cedarhurst Allocation area, according to DeGiulio.
“We would use 100 percent of the property taxes on the Cedarhurst development to pay off the bond and then 80 percent of the revenue generated by the rest of the development,” he said. “The idea is to pay off the bond as quickly as possible.”
A series of meetings with various commissions and boards have been held during November with this new development on the agendas including the Town Council, the RDC, the Plan Commission, and the Board of Parks and Recreation, DeGiulio said.
On Dec. 13, the Cedarhurst Development will be the focus of three special meetings at Dyer Town Hall, One Town Square.
The Economic Development Commission meets at 6 p.m. followed at 6:15 p.m. by the Dyer Redevelopment Commission. Immediately following the RDC meeting, the Dyer Town Council will be called to order.
“We will sell the bonds and close on the bonds after the first of the year,” DeGiulio said.