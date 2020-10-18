Candidates vie for three school board seats in era of transition at Crown Point schools

CROWN POINT — Voters will be asked to weigh in on three seats on the Crown Point Community School Corp. Board of Trustees this November.

Three current board members — Scott Babjak, Scott Angel and Brian Smith — are running to keep their seats for another four-year term in a period of change in the highly-rated Northwest Indiana school corporation.

Babjak, who is completing his first term on the board, said he’s running to see through initiatives launched in his first four years on the board.

Within the last six months, the board ended its relationship with longtime Crown Point school leader Teresa Eineman and hired new superintendent Todd Terrill of Richmond.

The district also hired a new director of exceptional education after a recent Indiana University audit raised concerns about the school corporation’s special education program, and added a communications director to its administrative team to build community relations.