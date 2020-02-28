Car classics show history in headlines

HAMMOND — From 1916 to 1970, a lot has changed from cars to news headlines. One exhibit pairs the two to paint a timeline made from a combination of roadway classics and newspapers from decades passed.
The Cruisin’ Through the Times car exhibit, sponsored by The Times Media Company, will run through April 28 at the Indiana Welcome Center and features 15 vehicles. Each car is paired with The Times’ headlines from the year the car was manufactured.
"People love cars and history," Danielle Sparavalo, event coordinator for the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, said at a Thursday reception. "It sparks some interesting conversations. Some of these headlines are so cool, you can really see the history in the headlines."
The vehicles range from antiquity to contemporary classics, such as the 1916 Cornhusker Truck to a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.
A 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner is paired with The Times' headline, "Man walks on moon," from a July 21, 1969, newspaper. Portage resident Ben Gallardo, the car's owner, said he remembers listening to the news story about the lunar landing on the radio as a 19-year-old working at Inland Steel.
"It was something that made me think about how times change and how we evolve and keep learning," Gallardo said. "From the telegraph to railroads and horse-drawn carriages before all of that. Then the moon landing happened. It's just amazing."
Gallardo bought his first Roadrunner in 1970, when gas was a mere 25 cents a gallon.
Car enthusiast Ed Gregor, of Whiting, said the Ford Model T, which he has on display at the exhibit, was a turning point in American history.
His vehicle was manufactured in 1923 and he has since restored it to being a roadworthy relic. When he's driving it through the Region, he gets a flurry of attention from waves and thumbs up to people hanging out of their vehicles trying to snap pictures.
"This Model T is a early mass production vehicle," Gregor said. "Ford built 15 million of these from 1909 to 1927, and he made it affordable for the average person to buy. It allowed us to expand across the country, where before a trip might take months by horse and carriage."
George and Pam DeAngelo's butternut yellow 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is displayed alongside a newspaper showing a buried Region in the 1967 snowstorm, where 24 inches buried Northwest Indiana.
"My dad worked at Inland Steel and he couldn't get his truck out so he walked for hours in the snow to get home," Pam DeAngelo said. "It was us five kids and our mom at home and he wanted to make sure we were OK."
Rarities are also among the collection, such as the 1956 Hudson Hornet, of which only 225 were ever made.
Norb Dudzik, who organizes 119th Cruise Night in Whiting, rounded up the majority of the vehicles in the exhibit through his many connections with Region car enthusiasts. He said in nice weather, the cruise nights have 150 to 170 cars lined up in downtown Whiting.
"I talk to guys who say this is the best cruise night around because everyone's so friendly in Whiting," Dudzik said. "The regulars tell their friends, who tell their friends and it keeps growing."
Cruisin’ Through the Times is a free exhibit. The Indiana Welcome Center, at 7770 Corinne Drive, is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, readers can call the center at 219-9890-7979.