Car classics show history in headlines

Gallardo bought his first Roadrunner in 1970, when gas was a mere 25 cents a gallon.

Car enthusiast Ed Gregor, of Whiting, said the Ford Model T, which he has on display at the exhibit, was a turning point in American history.

His vehicle was manufactured in 1923 and he has since restored it to being a roadworthy relic. When he's driving it through the Region, he gets a flurry of attention from waves and thumbs up to people hanging out of their vehicles trying to snap pictures.

"This Model T is a early mass production vehicle," Gregor said. "Ford built 15 million of these from 1909 to 1927, and he made it affordable for the average person to buy. It allowed us to expand across the country, where before a trip might take months by horse and carriage."

George and Pam DeAngelo's butternut yellow 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is displayed alongside a newspaper showing a buried Region in the 1967 snowstorm, where 24 inches buried Northwest Indiana.

"My dad worked at Inland Steel and he couldn't get his truck out so he walked for hours in the snow to get home," Pam DeAngelo said. "It was us five kids and our mom at home and he wanted to make sure we were OK."