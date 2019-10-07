{{featured_button_text}}
Rear ending by tor truck leads to no-injury crash

Emergency crews work the scene of crash on I-80/94 Wednesday. The crash closed the right two lanes for three hours.

 Provided by Michelle Brooks

A crash on Interstate 80/94 closed the right two lanes for three hours Monday evening after a car was rear-ended by a tow truck.

Indiana State Police said the silver sedan was hit by the tow truck towing a semitrailer near the ramp to southbound Interstate 65.

The collision caused the female driver of the sedan to spin and hit a pickup truck, according to Indiana State Police Cpl. Daniel Becker.

Becker said the female driver was conscious and alert with no major visible injuries when she was transported to Methodist Hospital.

Nobody else was injured or transported to a hospital, Becker said.

