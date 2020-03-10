4-car crash sends 2 to hospital, police say

GRIFFITH — Four vehicles were involved in a wreck Tuesday evening, sending two to an area hospital, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of South Broad Street, near Shipwreck Bar & Grill, after a driver tried to avoid being hit by another motorist, causing a four-car collision, said Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin.

Martin said the driver of vehicle No. 1 was in the southbound lane before they were about to hit the car — vehicle No. 2 — in front of them.

When the driver of vehicle No. 2 noticed they were about to get hit, they turned out of vehicle No. 1's way to avoid being rear-ended, Martin said.

However, the driver of vehicle No. 1 ultimately hit vehicle No. 3, which was in front of vehicle No. 2.

When trying to get around the collision, the driver of vehicle No. 2 hit vehicle No. 4, which was in front of vehicle No. 3, Martin said.

The driver of vehicle No. 4 fled the scene, Martin said.

Two people from two different cars were sent to an area hospital, complaining of pain. Another motorist was evaluated at the scene, but refused to be transported to a hospital.