HAMMOND — A driver struck the corner of Cavalier Inn Wednesday afternoon after falling asleep at the wheel, police said.
Lt. Steven Kellogg said the vehicle was traveling east on Gostlin Street in the 700 block at approximately 1:30 p.m., when the driver, a 32-year-old East Chicago man, fell asleep at the wheel after working extended hours at work, according to Kellogg.
The driver showed no signs of intoxication but received several citations. No injuries were reported, and the building did not sustain major damage.
Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.