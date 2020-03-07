Car crashes into electrical pole in Crown Point; firefighters warn of dangers of downed lines

CROWN POINT — A vehicle crashed into an electrical pole on 109th Avenue early Saturday, officials said.

Crown Point Fire Rescue posted a photo of the destroyed, smoking vehicle and damaged pole on its Facebook page, cautioning drivers of the dangers of fallen power lines.

Firefighters responded to the at 3:23 a.m. Saturday, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane.

The driver got out of the vehicle herself, Crane said. She told first responders that she swerved to avoid an animal in the road and hit an electrical pole. While the vehicle and electrical pole and power lines were damaged, the driver was not injured.

NIPSCO also responded to the scene and Crane said he is unsure if power was affected in the area. As of 3 p.m. Saturday there were no major outages in Crown Point, according to the NIPSCO power outage map online.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crane said it is important to follow NIPSCO's guidelines on how to avoid being shocked if power lines are down on a vehicle.

A downed power line can energize the ground up to 35 feet away, according to Electrical Safety Foundation International.