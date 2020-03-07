You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Car crashes into electrical pole in Crown Point; firefighters warn of dangers of downed lines
alert urgent

Car crashes into electrical pole in Crown Point; firefighters warn of dangers of downed lines

{{featured_button_text}}
Car crashes into electrical pole

Smoke billows out of a car after it crashed into an electrical pole in Crown Point. Crown Point Fire Rescue posted the photo of the car and damaged pole on social media, cautioning drivers of the dangers of fallen power lines. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A vehicle crashed into an electrical pole on 109th Avenue early Saturday, officials said.

Crown Point Fire Rescue posted a photo of the destroyed, smoking vehicle and damaged pole on its Facebook page, cautioning drivers of the dangers of fallen power lines. 

Firefighters responded to the at 3:23 a.m. Saturday, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane. 

The driver got out of the vehicle herself, Crane said. She told first responders that she swerved to avoid an animal in the road and hit an electrical pole. While the vehicle and electrical pole and power lines were damaged, the driver was not injured. 

NIPSCO also responded to the scene and Crane said he is unsure if power was affected in the area. As of 3 p.m. Saturday there were no major outages in Crown Point, according to the NIPSCO power outage map online. 

Crane said it is important to follow NIPSCO's guidelines on how to avoid being shocked if power lines are down on a vehicle.

A downed power line can energize the ground up to 35 feet away, according to Electrical Safety Foundation International. 

These tips include staying in the vehicle and calling 911 and to warn others to not touch the vehicle. Those inside a vehicle should avoid touching the car's frame or any other metal. 

Individuals should only exit the vehicle if in immediate danger and should jump out of the car landing with both feet together and should shuffle with feet together instead of walking away from the vehicle. Once away from the vehicle, people should stay away form the area until it is determined to be safe. 

In addition, driving over downed power lines or in water that is touching downed lines is extremely dangerous. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts