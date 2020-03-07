Car crashes into electrical pole in Crown Point; firefighters warn of dangers of downed lines

CROWN POINT — A vehicle crashed into an electrical pole on 109th Avenue early Saturday, officials said.
Crown Point Fire Rescue posted a photo of the destroyed, smoking vehicle and damaged pole on its Facebook page, cautioning drivers of the dangers of fallen power lines.
Firefighters responded to the at 3:23 a.m. Saturday, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane.
The driver got out of the vehicle herself, Crane said. She told first responders that she swerved to avoid an animal in the road and hit an electrical pole. While the vehicle and electrical pole and power lines were damaged, the driver was not injured.
NIPSCO also responded to the scene and Crane said he is unsure if power was affected in the area. As of 3 p.m. Saturday there were no major outages in Crown Point, according to the NIPSCO power outage map online.
Crane said it is important to follow NIPSCO's guidelines on how to avoid being shocked if power lines are down on a vehicle.
A downed power line can energize the ground up to 35 feet away, according to Electrical Safety Foundation International.
These tips include staying in the vehicle and calling 911 and to warn others to not touch the vehicle. Those inside a vehicle should avoid touching the car's frame or any other metal.
Individuals should only exit the vehicle if in immediate danger and should jump out of the car landing with both feet together and should shuffle with feet together instead of walking away from the vehicle. Once away from the vehicle, people should stay away form the area until it is determined to be safe.
In addition, driving over downed power lines or in water that is touching downed lines is extremely dangerous.