HIGHLAND — A car hit the side of a popular Region hamburger restaurant Tuesday evening, temporarily shutting down the culinary hub.
Visitors were greeted with a firetruck stationed near the neon-lit sign boasting, "87 years of real hamburgers."
At around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the Miner-Dunn restuarant at 8940 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland, Fire Chief Bill Timmer said.
Timmer said a blue Ford Explorer struck the side of the building, causing moderate damage. The driver was not injured, Timmer said. He said it appeared to be accidental and no one was criminally charged as of Tuesday evening.
Though the restaurant is a busy dinner spot, no one was hurt inside or outside of the building.
The painted brick exterior wall on the side of the building facing Ridge Road showed some cracks and distress form the impact. The other side of the impacted wall appeared to be a kitchen space.
Shortly after the crash, Miner-Dunn employees were informing customers the restaurant was temporarily shut down. It is unclear how long it will be closed, and staff declined to comment.