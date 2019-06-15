SCHERERVILLE —With the sun finally shining, eager festival-goers poured into Redar Park Thursday to enjoy rides, carnival games, live music and fried food galore.
The annual Celebrate Schererville Festival continues until Sunday. Festival hours are 2-11 p.m. Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday.
The annual Celebrate Schererville parade will be held downtown at 5 p.m. Saturday. With the theme of “prehistoric,” float participants will travel back in time, where dinosaurs ruled the earth.
The parade starts at Hammond Baptist School on Roman Road and ends at Schererville’s Redar Park.
Road blocks will be set up on all side streets in and around Joliet Street and Austin Avenue beginning at 4:30 p.m.
“The parade and festival are great for families and anyone who loves the excitement of the parade, the rides, the fun foods, music and being at the park. It’s a reminder that summer’s here, it’s finally started,” said Josh Barnes, recreation coordinator for the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
More information about the festival can be found at www.schererville.org.