Chamber cancels 2020 Crown Point corn roast

CROWN POINT — One of the city's annual summertime events has been canceled.

In a press release on Monday, the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the 2020 Corn Roast is canceled, after the event was postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place June 5-6 at Bulldog Park, then rescheduled to Sept. 25-26, said Deann Patena, president and CEO of the Chamber.

Patena said in an email to The Times the unknowns about what hosting a big event with a large crowd would look like in September contributed to the decision.

"We are also concerned about our availability of volunteers to help support the event," Patena added.

In a news release, Patena announced the event has been scheduled for next year, with the festival set to occur on June 4-5, 2021.