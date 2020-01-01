Chicago Health & Fitness makes holidays special for 60

HOBART — Chicago Health & Fitness made the holidays special for some 60 people, treating them to lunch, pictures with Santa and free haircuts to those in need.
“We are so humbled, blessed, & thankful to provide lunch for 15 families in need & feed 60 people (15 adults and 45 kids) at our facility for free haircuts for the kids, a free picture with Santa for every family and gifts of all the kids," said owner Maria Dakalla.
Ten volunteers help assure things went smoothly. Extra food from the event was delivered to the Hobart police and fire departments.