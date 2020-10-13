 Skip to main content
Child declared dead after being found unresponsive in Merrillville, police say
STOCK Police - Merrillville
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Police announced they are investigating the death of a child who they found unresponsive at a home Monday.

Merrillville officers were called to the 7100 block of Fillmore Court Monday. The child was declared dead shortly after officers arrived, a Merrillville police news release states.

The child's death remained under investigation Tuesday. Police did not immediately release additional details.

Anyone with more information may call the Merrillville Police Department detective bureau at219-769-3722, ext. 2.

