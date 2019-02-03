VALPARAISO — Jason Mathews was not at all shy Sunday night to show off the Cody Parkey hoodie sweatshirt he wore for watching the Super Bowl game at the local Franklin House bar.
"As soon as he missed, I went out and bought it," the Valparaiso resident said with a grin about the now-infamous field goal kick missed by Parkey that some say cost the Chicago Bears a spot in this year's Super Bowl.
Mathews then confessed he is actually an Indianapolis Colts fan and hoped the sweatshirt would generate some laughs rather than anger from the disgruntled Bears fans around him.
"If anyone asks, I say, 'I got it on a good sale,'" he said.
"Only two teams make it," he said of Sunday night's big game that left out his beloved Colts as well.
"They did better than they were supposed to," Mathews said of the Colts. "The Bears did worse than they were supposed to."
Crown Point resident Bob Tutlewski said Bears fans have no reason to hang their heads in shame.
"I think the Bears season was phenomenal," he said. "The team went from last in its division to first this year. I don't think they've ever done that."
Valparaiso resident Angel Vega, who was enjoying a beer a short distance away at Buffalo Wild Wings in Valparaiso, also voiced confidence about the Bears.
"I'm kind of excited about the future," he said. "Their future looks bright."
The team has a lot going for it, he said, but of course, will need to find a new kicker.
Vega said he intended to root for the Los Angeles Rams, who were facing off with the New England Patriots in Sunday night's game.
"Patriots win too much," he said.
Valparaiso resident Mike Davis, who described himself as a "suicidal Bears fan," did not want to go on record as being in favor of either team in Sunday night's Super Bowl.
"It's not my Bears," he said. "I'm not happy about my Bears not being here. We'll be back next year. Get rid of that kicker we got."