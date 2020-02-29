Comedians incite laughter for Region cause

GRIFFITH — A local radio personality, an East Chicago native and a Chicago comedian walked into a bar — and they kept the jokes coming all night.
Attendees gathered Saturday night to watch comedic acts at Bridges Scoreboard in Griffith to benefit NWI Parkinsons, Inc.
WJOB radio talk show host Ron Harlow was the emcee of the fundraiser, which featured comedians Nick Gaza, of East Chicago, and Bill Gorgo, of Chicago.
The show headliner, Gaza, is a comedian who has appeared on TV shows including "The Drew Carey Show," "Malcolm in the Middle," "Becker" and "Dharma and Greg."
Gaza's Saturday night performance was a reflection of his no holds barred comedic style.
"I talk about the brutal truth of life," Gaza said. "I use what's happening in my own life and just let it rip."
The Bishop Noll graduate attended Second City comedy club in Chicago and then moved away to work in Hollywood. He returned to Northwest Indiana 10 years ago to be closer to family.
"I've traveled the world and there's no place like the Region," Gaza said. "It's incredible. I love it here and people are incredibly supportive."
Gorgo, a comedian, writer and actor, said he was glad to lend his talents to help NWI Parkinsons, Inc. He knows someone effected by the disease who is using humor to help overcome his obstacles.
"I have a good friend in comedy that has Parkinson's and he started to do comedy a couple years ago to actually help with that," Gorgo said. "Laughter isn't the best medicine, that's a lie Reader's Digest tells people, but it is a really good medicine for a lot of things, including fear."
NWI Parkinsons, Inc., provides support groups, fitness classes and services to people who have Parkinson's disease, from yoga classes to monthly educational seminars.
The comedy event was a first for NWI Parkinsons as they expand their fundraising efforts and continue to grow as an organization.
“It’s very important because without fundraisers we wouldn't be able to do what we do,” Elizabeth Woodberry, founder and CEO, said. "We really rely on the community.”
Don Nagdeman, vice president and marketing director, said the fundraisers allow the organization to offer support groups and exercise classes for free. Julie Markowitz, nurse educator and web director, said she has seen firsthand how those with Parkinsons Disease benefit from their services.
“All of the classes are based on scientific research on how to best serve someone with Parkinsons,” Markowitz said.
Markowitz said Harlow offered to help organize the event and he coordinated the comedic acts.
“We are finding more people who will work with us as the word spreads about what we do,” Markowitz said. “We have found a lot of people with different talents and connections who are willing to help us, like Ron Harlow did.”
