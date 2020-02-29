Comedians incite laughter for Region cause

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I have a good friend in comedy that has Parkinson's and he started to do comedy a couple years ago to actually help with that," Gorgo said. "Laughter isn't the best medicine, that's a lie Reader's Digest tells people, but it is a really good medicine for a lot of things, including fear."

NWI Parkinsons, Inc., provides support groups, fitness classes and services to people who have Parkinson's disease, from yoga classes to monthly educational seminars.

The comedy event was a first for NWI Parkinsons as they expand their fundraising efforts and continue to grow as an organization.

“It’s very important because without fundraisers we wouldn't be able to do what we do,” Elizabeth Woodberry, founder and CEO, said. "We really rely on the community.”

Don Nagdeman, vice president and marketing director, said the fundraisers allow the organization to offer support groups and exercise classes for free. Julie Markowitz, nurse educator and web director, said she has seen firsthand how those with Parkinsons Disease benefit from their services.

“All of the classes are based on scientific research on how to best serve someone with Parkinsons,” Markowitz said.