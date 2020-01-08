{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Jerome Prince returned Tuesday night to the Common Council as mayor.

“It is definitely an honor to be here,” Prince said, recalling his previous service on the municipal legislative body.

Prince, born in Gary and graduated from Gary's Lew Wallace High, first won election to the Gary Common Council in 2000 after a stint in the U.S. Marines.

He left the city council in 2008 to become one of Gary’s representatives on the Lake County Council. Then, in 2014, he successfully ran for county assessor, overseeing the taxation of real estate across the county.

He left that office last year to score an upset victory over former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the Democratic primary and win election as Gary mayor last fall.

His homecoming began Friday with a call for the demolition of nine vacant Gary schools, which have become symbols of the city’s blight.

He dived further into his mayoral chores Tuesday night by addressing where to drop off large items of refuse.

He also heard concerns from members of the public attending the council meeting about how to ensure Gary residents can win jobs related to the city’s redevelopment, complaints of non-functioning street lights and a call for a citizen review board to examine potential acts of police misconduct.

All nine newly elected and re-elected city council members were present Tuesday, including 4th District Councilwoman Tai Adkins, who is being investigated over a complaint she attempted to run another woman off the road during a Nov. 28 confrontation.

Council members offered their condolences to the family of a man found fatally shot early Monday in the 600 block of West 19th Avenue, the second homicide victim in the city this year.

Council members said the victim was more than just a statistic.

The council is scheduled to meet again Jan. 28.

Councilman Ron Brewer Jr. said the council may take up, at that time, a resolution to hold a public hearing on whether the city should transfer or sell real estate previously owned by the now defunct Gary Urban Enterprise Association, or GUEA.

GUEA came into existence in 1985 under a state law permitting city businesses to reduce their taxes by donating more than $15 million to the association between 2000 and 2003 with the design to improve quality of life within the Emerson neighborhood, one the city's poorest.

A 2004 Times investigation revealed GUEA officials illegally enriched themselves with hundreds of thousands of public dollars. Several GUEA leaders were convicted of public corruption.

