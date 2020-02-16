Complaints against Crown Theatre continue to mount as grand opening remains unknown

The complaint process could take anywhere from two to six months, depending on "the nature of the correspondence and progress between the parties," said Melissa Gustafson, public information officer for the attorney general's office.

During the process, the office acts as a neutral party to help the consumer and defendant find a solution.

However, if the case isn't resolved through mediation, it could result in a potential lawsuit on behalf of the state, Gustafson said.

Like Carpenter, Karen Douthett is still waiting for a refund for two shows and a seat sponsorship, totaling around $500.

She, too, has filed a complaint with the attorney general's office.

"It makes us pretty angry because we put our trust in him, and we wanted to back his project with the seat memberships," Douthett previously said.

Mike Walker, Leah Crim, Laura Keaton, Renea Pozzi Otis and Clare Gertsch also are still awaiting on refunds for tickets they purchased months ago.

On Jan. 28, Strom, who doesn't own the theater, told The Times the theater has dealt with everything.