CROWN POINT — It’s time to bring on the butter. The annual Corn Roast is back in town.
Hosted in it new location at the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park, the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Corn Roast runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The two-day festival will include favorites like a corn-on-the cob eating contest, a corn hole tournament and live musical entertainment by the PRX (Party Rock Xperience) Friday and The Dave Miller Band Saturday night.
In addition to the kids zone, families can also enjoy Bulldog Park’s new splash pads from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday after joining Dolly’s Parade with Princesses.
A beer garden will also be open for those 21 and older from 4-10:30 p.m. Friday and from 2-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
There will be plenty of corn — of course. The sweet, grilled corn from Bill’s Produce in Griffith will be roasted over the weekend by South Lake County Shrine Club.
This is the first year the annual event, which kicks off the city’s 2019 Hometown Festival Days, is moving from the downtown square to Bulldog Park.
“This year, with it being in Bulldog Park, everyone is wondering what’s it going to be like. It’ll be even better. You’ll still have food vendors, drinks, bands, kids’ activities and you’re only a block away from the square. We don’t have to shut down the roads like we have in the past when it was on the square, but we’re still bringing 7,000 to 8,000 people to Crown Point,” Richard Day, Corn Roast co-chair for seven years told The Times in a previous report.
“I think it’s going to be better for everyone. We have more features in the park — all of which are making Crown Point one of the best communities around.”
The new $10-million facility, located downtown along West Street next to Wheeler Middle School, officially opened last weekend with a ribbon cutting by Crown Point Mayor David Uran.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Uran told the council the city is very “busy” with all of the upcoming activities, including the Car Cruise and Farmers Market events opening this week.
“Bulldog Park is a great venue to support our community,” Uran said."We couldn't have done it without the total team effort."
South West Street will have partial closures for the festival. Free parking will be available in and around Bulldog Park.
For more information about the annual Corn Roast, visit crossroadschamber.org.