Coronavirus hot spot identified in Gary; city employee makes 'miraculous' recovery from COVID-19

GARY — Data has revealed an area of Gary where the most coronavirus cases are occurring, officials said.
There are currently 344 reported coronavirus cases in the city and the death toll remains at 11 people, according to a news release from the mayor’s office Friday afternoon.
One-third of coronavirus cases in the city are residents living in the 46404 zip code, according to Martin Brown, a statistician with the Gary Sanitary District.
The location where many of the cases are occurring is described as stretching from Grant Street on the east to Clark Road on the west and from the Indiana Toll Road on the north to the Grand Calumet River on the south.
A total of 60% of those infected with coronavirus are 40 to 70 years old and 51% are female, the release said.
“We have proof the COVID-19 virus is spreading across Gary,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. “We can and must do more to be smart about containing this spread by avoiding in-person gatherings of more than 10 people and staying home as much as possible.”
In addition, the mayor’s office shared the recovery story of a resident who works at City Hall and tested positive for coronavirus.
Dorothy Hall works at the reception desk in City Hall, Prince said. She became extremely ill and was in a hospital intensive care unit for weeks.
“There was a moment when her family was told to consider making ﬁnal arrangements,” Prince said. “But, with a strong resolve and many prayers from families and friends, Ms. Hall began making progress and getting better. According to her daughter, the family and even some of her health care providers are calling Ms. Hall’s recovery a miracle.”
Hall is scheduled to be released from hospital care next week and her family is planning to celebrate her return.
“I wish Ms. Hall all the best in her recovery, and I’m excited to hear the great news,” Prince said. “I know we are asking a lot of our Gary residents, but it takes a community effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Please be calm and patient. Let’s stick together and we will get through this together.”
