Coronavirus hot spot identified in Gary; city employee makes 'miraculous' recovery from COVID-19

GARY — Data has revealed an area of Gary where the most coronavirus cases are occurring, officials said.

There are currently 344 reported coronavirus cases in the city and the death toll remains at 11 people, according to a news release from the mayor’s office Friday afternoon.

One-third of coronavirus cases in the city are residents living in the 46404 zip code, according to Martin Brown, a statistician with the Gary Sanitary District.

The location where many of the cases are occurring is described as stretching from Grant Street on the east to Clark Road on the west and from the Indiana Toll Road on the north to the Grand Calumet River on the south.

A total of 60% of those infected with coronavirus are 40 to 70 years old and 51% are female, the release said.

“We have proof the COVID-19 virus is spreading across Gary,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. “We can and must do more to be smart about containing this spread by avoiding in-person gatherings of more than 10 people and staying home as much as possible.”

In addition, the mayor’s office shared the recovery story of a resident who works at City Hall and tested positive for coronavirus.