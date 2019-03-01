A $5,000 reward was offered for information as to the whereabouts of Terry Fodemski. He was reported missing on Nov. 10, 2018. He was on a Silver Alert in Indiana. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department along with the Crown Point Fire and Rescue, Indiana DNR, and Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Department and others have conducted air, land and water searches.
From their Valparaiso home, George and Nancy Dubovich talk about Nancy's brother Terry Fodemski, who went missing Nov. 10. He was on a Silver Alert in Indiana. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department along with the Crown Point Fire and Rescue, Indiana DNR, and Lakes of the Four Season's Volunteer Fire Department and others conducted air, land and water searches.
Terry Fodemski, 64, of Winfield, has been missing since last week, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Winfield Police Department at 219-779-9326 or the Lake County E-911 dispatch center at 219-660-0000.
WINFIELD — The body found in front of a church pond has been officially confirmed by the coroner as the missing Winfield man sought in a high-profile, four-month search.
Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey announced Friday the deceased is Terry Fodemski, 64.
Preliminary findings in the autopsy showed Fodemski's death was accidental due to drowning, Frey's news release said.
No injuries were found in the examination and no foul play is suspected, Chief Deputy Coroner Terrance Fife confirmed on Friday.
While the coroner's office determined a cause in preliminary examinations of the body, it will be two to three weeks before lab results, showing further evidence in Fodemski's death, will be received by the coroner's office.
Nearly four months after a statewide Silver Alert was issued for the missing Winfield man, church volunteers found the body roughly half a mile from Fodemski’s residence.
On Wednesday, Fodemski was found in an icy retention pond on 109th Avenue near Winfield's Holy Spirit Church by two church volunteers who saw a body protruding from the ice, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said in a news release.
Fodemski attended the church, his family said.
“We were shocked that it was that close,” Nancy Dubovich told The Times Thursday. “We were pretty sure that it was Terry.”
A name badge and a couple of collectible baseball cards were found in Fodemski's pocket, Dubovich said.
Since he was reported missing Nov. 10, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department teamed with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Crown Point Fire Rescue, Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force and other investigating authorities to conduct multiple air, land and water searches in the Winfield/Crown Point area.
Until Wednesday, all of those searches, even previous searches at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church property, came up empty-handed.
The weather contributed to changes in the water level of the pond, making it difficult to find the body during earlier searches. With higher temperatures, the body was able to surface.
"With the help of the Lakes of the Four Seasons and Crown Point fire departments the body of a fully clothed, white male was removed from the pond," Ball said. "...We grieve with the family but are consoled that the fate of Mr. Fodemski is now known and his family can bring closure to this ordeal."
The Lake County Coroner's office thanked the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Lake County CSI, the Winfield Police Department, Crown Point Fire Rescue, the Crown Point Dive Team, Lakes of the Four Season Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for their help in bringing closure to Fodemski's loved ones.
