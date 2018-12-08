Try 1 month for 99¢
GARY - The Lake County Coroner's office was dispatched Friday shortly before midnight to the intersection of 19th Avenue and Harrison Street in regard to a gunshot victim.

Brian Martin, 32, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. The manner of death is being ruled a homicide, and the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Agencies involved at the scene included the Lake County Coroner's Office, Gary Police Dept., Gary EMS, Lake County CSI and Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.

Check back for updates as they become available.

