MERRILLVILLE - The Lake County Coroner's office was dispatched to the 3900 block of 77th Place in Merrillville at 2:50 a.m. Sunday for a teen shot to death.

Rickey Nelson, 16, of Gary, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. The manner of death is being ruled as a homicide, according to a news release.

Nelson was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and black Jordan gym shoes, according to the release.

Agencies involved at the scene included the Lake County Coroner's Office, Lake County CSI, Superior EMS, Schererville Police and Merrillville Police.

