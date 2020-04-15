Couple from Crown Point host virtual wedding shower after COVID-19 limits social gatherings

On April 5, Haverstock put on the white jumpsuit she planned on wearing for the occasion and a veil inscribed with "Future Mrs. Jurasevich," and Jurasevich sported khakis and a collared shirt. The couple began the Zoom call just after noon local time.

"The shower went really well," Haverstock said.

About 40 guests attended the virtual shower, during which the couple opened gifts and chatted with friends and family.

Seven gift baskets were raffled off, including one stocked with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and paper towels — "all the hot commodities," Haverstock joked.

"Even though it's kind of a tough time for everyone, it kind of really puts in perspective of who shows up and who is really important in your life and who is calling and checking in on you," she said. "It's been really nice to have that support (and) feel that extra love, especially in a time where you can't see everyone."

Haverstock and Jurasevich graduated from Crown Point High School — Jurasevich in 2011, and Haverstock in 2012. They went on their first date in 2012, choosing to get Blizzards at Dairy Queen on North Main Street in Crown Point.