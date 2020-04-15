Couple from Crown Point host virtual wedding shower after COVID-19 limits social gatherings

Jessica Haverstock and Jordan Jurasevich had a spring-themed wedding shower planned for April 5 at Youche Country Club.
Haverstock's sister made invitations. Her future mother-in-law, Angie, was planning on bringing desserts, and the bride-to-be's other sister was in charge of centerpieces.
However, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to stay home, and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommended restricting gatherings to no more than 10 people, so the in-person celebration was canceled. Originally, 55 people were invited.
"I kind of pushed it to the back of my mind until it hit me that this past Friday (April 3), realizing I should have been home with family and friends," said Haverstock, who now lives in Wyoming.
Then, a friend suggested hosting a virtual shower.
At first, Haverstock was hesitant.
"I felt kind of weird about it. I feel weird people giving us gifts and showering us with love when we didn't even feed them or host them," she said.
Her sisters, however, loved the idea. So, Haverstock collected emails, sent out a virtual invitation and created a Facebook group, sharing instructions on how to "Zoom" into the virtual shower.
On April 5, Haverstock put on the white jumpsuit she planned on wearing for the occasion and a veil inscribed with "Future Mrs. Jurasevich," and Jurasevich sported khakis and a collared shirt. The couple began the Zoom call just after noon local time.
"The shower went really well," Haverstock said.
About 40 guests attended the virtual shower, during which the couple opened gifts and chatted with friends and family.
Seven gift baskets were raffled off, including one stocked with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and paper towels — "all the hot commodities," Haverstock joked.
"Even though it's kind of a tough time for everyone, it kind of really puts in perspective of who shows up and who is really important in your life and who is calling and checking in on you," she said. "It's been really nice to have that support (and) feel that extra love, especially in a time where you can't see everyone."
Haverstock and Jurasevich graduated from Crown Point High School — Jurasevich in 2011, and Haverstock in 2012. They went on their first date in 2012, choosing to get Blizzards at Dairy Queen on North Main Street in Crown Point.
The couple was scheduled to be married May 8 at The Pavilion at Sandy Pines in DeMotte, but the in-person gathering has been canceled.
"I don't foresee us doing a large gathering, so we don't have for sure plans yet. But I know for sure we are going to get married whether that (is) via Zoom again or in a courthouse or if we elope," Haverstock said. "We haven't fully decided those plans, but I know for a fact we will be getting married in May just because we've waited almost eight years."
