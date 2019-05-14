CROWN POINT — The Lake Court House Foundation is hosting the annual Marriage Mill wedding celebration and it's looking for the next couple to get hitched at the historic landmark.
The wedding ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. June 14.
Those interested in being this year’s Marriage Mill couple are encouraged to contact the Courthouse Foundation to apply.
The couple selected will be wed on the steps at the Old Lake County Court house.
Following the wedding of the official Marriage Mill couple, all interested attendees can participate in a vow renewal ceremony on the lawn.
In wake of the festival’s previous cancellation, Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the Lake Court House Foundation, said the foundation has agreed to take over the annual event formerly ran by the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Food and Arts Festival.
“There are a lot of changes underway with the addition of Bulldog Park and the shifting of events that typically closed down the square to the new venue,” Napoleon said. “As a Foundation, we did not want to see the Marriage Mill, which is such an important part of Courthouse’s history, end.”
From 1915 to 1940, Crown Point was known across the country as the place to tie the knot. Nearly 175,000 couples traveled to the city to say “I do,” and as many as six justices of the peace performed marriages at all hours seven days a week.
To be considered as this year’s Marriage Mill couple, residents are encouraged to contact Napoleon at 219-663-0660.
Gallery: Marriage on the square
Crown Point City Judge Kent Jeffirs officiates the wedding of Amy Pohlman and Michael Martin.
