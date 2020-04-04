You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 claims 2 more Region lives, officials say
breaking urgent

COVID-19 claims 2 more Region lives, officials say

Coronavirus stock

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

 Associated Press

Two more people are dead from coronavirus in Northwest Indiana, according to updated numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

One person each from Lake and LaPorte counties are included in 14 new deaths recorded across Indiana. There are eight total dead in Lake County and two total dead in LaPorte County from the respiratory disease, officials said.

Lake County now has 313 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 244. Porter County has 51, up from 45. LaPorte County has 19, up from 17.

To the south, Jasper County has 15 cases, up from 13. One death was recorded a week ago in the county. Newton County still has one confirmed case.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 89 cases, up from 72. The county has recorded one death.

Marion County remains the most-impacted with 1,570 total confirmed cases. Thirty-four are dead in the county.

Lake County also remains the second most-impacted county in Indiana.

Indiana now has 3,953 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 3,437. A total of 116 have died from the disease. A total of 19,800 have been tested.

Gallery: COVID-19 infects NWI, Region reacts

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts