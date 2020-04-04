COVID-19 claims 2 more Region lives, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more people are dead from coronavirus in Northwest Indiana, according to updated numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

One person each from Lake and LaPorte counties are included in 14 new deaths recorded across Indiana. There are eight total dead in Lake County and two total dead in LaPorte County from the respiratory disease, officials said.

Lake County now has 313 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 244. Porter County has 51, up from 45. LaPorte County has 19, up from 17.

To the south, Jasper County has 15 cases, up from 13. One death was recorded a week ago in the county. Newton County still has one confirmed case.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 89 cases, up from 72. The county has recorded one death.

Marion County remains the most-impacted with 1,570 total confirmed cases. Thirty-four are dead in the county.

Lake County also remains the second most-impacted county in Indiana.

Indiana now has 3,953 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 3,437. A total of 116 have died from the disease. A total of 19,800 have been tested.