COVID-19 patient discharged from Methodist, recovering at M'ville home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Merrillville man said he had been living with asthma since he was a child and was diagnosed with diabetes five years ago, putting him at higher risk for severe illness brought on by COVID-19.

“My doctors and nurses were concerned about everything, including my other conditions, and told me I made it just in time,” Ash said.

Since his release from the hospital Saturday, Ash said he has been using oxygen tanks at home to help with breathing.

While he feels his strength growing, Ash said he still has a road of recovery ahead.

“There were times that I didn’t think it would happen, but I made it,” Ash said. “They said it will take a while for a full recovery because of my asthma. I’ll keep on taking my medicine, and I’ll get there.”

Out of precaution, Ash, his wife, Corrine, and his son, Lavonta, are living in different rooms of their home.

“I know I’ve got to move slowly, but I’m looking forward to going to work and getting back to my normal self,” Ash said.

Ash thanked the health-care workers who stood on the front lines to ensure his recovery.